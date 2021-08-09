Five-star center Kel’el Ware announced his commitment to the Oregon basketball team via his personal Instagram late Monday morning.Ware is the third ranked center and the No. 15 overall player in the 2022 class according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
He is entering his senior year at North Little Rock high school where he played his entire high school career. His junior season was crucial for his prospects of playing college ball after he showed measurable growth as a scorer and defender, rocketing his 247 ranking from No. 75 up to No. 15, granting him his fifth star.
Ware currently ranks as the second-highest Oregon commit in the 2022 class behind guard Dior Johnson, who sits at No. 12. Ware and Johnson make up one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.
The excitement for the arrival of Ware is significant because Ducks fans have enjoyed a luxurious history of talented big-men. Ware shares similarities to past Ducks centers Jordan Bell and Kenny Wooten who earned their stripes as intimidating rim protectors and lob threats.
While it’s important to focus on the upcoming Ducks basketball season, that has never stopped head coach Dana Altman from recruiting future talent. The potential for success in 2022 is high after Altman has added one of the nation’s top centers in Kel’el Ware and is still looking to close the deal on other top tier recruits in the class including five-star Zion Cruz.