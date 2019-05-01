Freshman forward Miles Norris is entering the transfer portal, he announced via Instagram on Tuesday.
The San Diego native averaged 3.3 points per game along with 1.9 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game. He played in 27 games this season.
Norris, a former ESPN top-100 recruit, had offers from Arizona, Auburn, Memphis and California.
He’s the second player within a week to put his name into the transfer portal after sophomore guard Victor Bailey Jr. announced he was leaving the team.
According to 247sports.com, Norris, despite entering the transfer portal, can return to the team but his scholarship is no longer guaranteed at Oregon.
The loss of Norris creates the sixth spot for Oregon to fill. That number could rise if Payton Pritchard and sophomore Kenny Wooten decide to enter their name into the NBA Draft.
