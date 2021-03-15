The Oregon Ducks have earned an NCAA Tournament bid for the seventh time since 2013. The Ducks received a No. 7 seed in the West region on Selection Sunday.
Oregon will play No. 10 seeded VCU on Saturday, March 20 at 6:57 p.m. on TNT. The winner will advance to play the No. 2 Iowa-No. 15 Grand Canyon winner on the following Monday.
"I feel great for the guys," Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. "We’ve got a lot of guys in the locker room that haven’t experienced the NCAA Tournament. So I’m excited for them. It’s been a long year."
VCU, who finished the season in second place in their conference at 19-7, lost in the Atlantic-10 Championship to St. Bonaventure — a No. 9 seed in the Tournament.
The Rams are led by standout sophomore guard Nah’Shon Hyland who finished top-30 in the nation in points per game, averaging 19.5 per outing. VCU has just one other double-digit scorer in junior forward Vince Williams Jr.
VCU plays a deep rotation. Nine players on the roster have seen an average of at least 16 minutes per game.
Unlike previous years, the entirety of the NCAA Tournament will be played in the state of Indiana with Indiannapolis acting as a hub.
"It's a big moment, especially for me, and I know it's a big moment for the guys also, with a few of us not being there before," senior Eugene Omoruyi said. "Now it's just time to lock in and go there, do what we gotta do."
