The Ducks got back to their winning ways with a 69-64 victory over the Utah Utes.
In their opening conference game against the Colorado Buffs, the Ducks lost their ninth straight game in Boulder, shooting just 17 percent from beyond the arc.
The Utes, on the other hand, have won six of their last seven games including a huge upset win over the then-No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats.
Oregon’s second conference matchup was a rematch of last year's Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals, in which the Ducks won 66-54. Oregon head coach Dana Altman has led the Ducks to three straight wins over the Utes, and looked to further that streak.
The Ducks started the game on a 12-5 run, but Utah kept it within striking distance. The Utes eventually tied the game at 21. After that, neither team led by more than seven.
As halftime rolled around, Oregon led Utah, 36-31. Oregon forward Chris Duarte paved the way with 12 points and five rebounds. Five-star recruit N’Faly Dante played sparingly as he was victimized by early foul trouble.
As the second half got underway Utah jumped out ahead with a 7-0 run, but the Ducks responded and reclaimed a 10-point lead — a lead that lasted no longer than two and a half minutes.
The Utes jumped back in front with six minutes remaining when Utah forward Both Gach skied in for a dunk. Gach finished with 24 points.
With under two minutes remaining Oregon grabbed two crucial offensive rebounds, but failed to make them count as they missed three straight field goal attempts. The Ducks still held a three-point lead.
Just 30 seconds remained as Utah leaned on leading scorer Timmy Allen to take the last shot. Allen has struggled all season — shooting just 25 percent — and failed to tie the game for the Utes.
The Ducks will ride their first win in 2020 to a top-25 matchup with No. 25 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday in Eugene.