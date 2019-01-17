After a late-game disaster against UCLA, Oregon (11-6, 2-2 Pac-12) has seemed to find its stride after handing the Arizona Wildcats (13-5, 4-1) their first loss of Pac-12 play in a 59-54 win in Tucson on Thursday night.
The Ducks have now won two consecutive games after unseasting the former No. 1 in the Pac-12. Oregon welcomed back forward Kenny Wooten after he missed the previous four games with a broken jaw.
Wooten checked into the game after five minutes of time elapsed in the first period looking for a spark. The Ducks, despite their efforts to feed Wooten the ball down low, were unable to find a spark. Oregon went cold over a five minute stretch, going 2-for-12 with its points coming via free throws.
The offensive spark did not come from Wooten but from Ehab Amin. Amin was able to get a steal and pass the ball to Victor Bailey Jr., who was able to hit a 3-pointer to get the Ducks offense in motion.
Oregon was able to go on a 20-7 run over the final nine minutes of the first half, while only committing one turnover compared to Arizona's nine in the first period of play.
Wooten’s presence was felt on the defensive side of the ball during the entire game. The Wildcats were unable to get shots to fall inside the paint due to Wooten's size and ability to either block or alter shots in the post. The Wildcats ended the first half going 1-of-11 from the field, giving Oregon an eight-point lead entering the halftime.
Oregon’s offense staggered early in the second half by going cold for almost four minutes, allowing Arizona to roar back into the game.
The Wildcats went on an 11-4 run over a three minute and 36-second span to cut the lead down to six midway through the second half.
Despite the Wildcats making a run while Oregon’s Payton Pritchard went out with four fouls midway through the second half, the Ducks were able to sustain their lead. Oregon was led down the stretch by Paul White who finished the game with 16 points and five rebounds.
Oregon’s defense remained stout in the second half. The Ducks held the Wildcats to a 37 percent shooting from the field for the game. The Ducks also held Arizona to only 54 points, which is one of the lowest home totals by the Wildcats in Pac-12 play over the previous 10 seasons.
Pritchard eventually checked back in to ice the game with two free throws to put it out of reach and seal his team's second Pac-12 victory. Pritchard also cemented his name in the Oregon record books as he became the 37th Duck to score 1,000 career points after scoring eight on Thursday night.
The Ducks will look to continue their conference winning streak when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night in Tempe.
