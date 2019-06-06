Dana Altman has secured another West Linn native to add to his backcourt.
New Mexico graduate transfer Anthony Mathis has given a verbal commitment to join the men’s basketball team following a visit to Oregon on Wednesday.
Mathis played along Oregon senior guard Payton Pritchard at West Linn high school. He started in 21 of 32 games in his final season at New Mexico, while leading the team in points (14.4), and set a program record with 106 made three pointers on a 41.6% shooting clip.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Portland native grew interest from Boston College, Kansas, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, but chose to return to his home state to play for the Ducks.
Mathis now joins Pritchard, Will Richardson and junior college national player of the year Chris Duarte as backcourt options for Altman.
“I feel like I’d fit in just fine,” Mathis told the Oregonian. “I’ve played with Payton a lot. I know coach Altman is a super defensive-minded coach, and I’d obviously buy into that if that’s what I needed to do to help the team. I’m more of a team player, and don't want to do it by myself. I think it would be a great fit, personally. He loves shooting, and he let them shoot the three. That’s obviously what I like to do.”