Phil Knight’s impact on college basketball will continue in 2022 with the Phil Knight Invitational and Legacy tournaments to return. Both of Oregon’s basketball teams are set to participate.
Oregon men’s basketball will open up next season amidst several blue-chip programs. The Ducks are slotted in the Phil Knight Invitational bracket alongside Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Portland, UConn and Villinova.
The Ducks fell to BYU 81-49 in the 2021 Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland.
The Phil Knight Legacy Tournament will also take place across the course of the same week with Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier all looking to find a hot season start in the Pacific Northwest.
The 2022 season will see a women’s bracket of the Phil Knight Invitational for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2017. The Ducks' opponents consist of Iowa State, Michigan State and North Carolina.
The Legacy bracket for the women will also see Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn venture into Portland to start the season with some hard hitting competition.
The two tournaments will take place in three separate venues from November 24-27. The Rose Quarter’s Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and University of Portland's Chiles Center will all play host to the entertaining early season action.