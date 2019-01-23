Only two days after its only remaining pitcher from the previous season, Maggie Balint, transferred, Oregon softball lost another player Wednesday, with outfielder Alexis Mack becoming the eighth player to leave the program.
The Ducks will be losing their senior outfielder, after a press release was sent to The Register-Guard announcing that she will be entering the NCAA transfer portal for a possible return in the 2020 season.
Mack’s departure brings the current roster to just 15 players. The Ducks used 16 players alone in their last game of the 2018 College World Series.
The senior joins pitcher Megan Kleist as the second upperclassmen that will remain on campus despite not playing softball this upcoming season.
Mack was an all Pac-12 second team and first team pacific all region selection while starting all 62 games in her junior campaign. She hit .369, which was best for eighth in the Pac-12, and also placed second in the Pac with 24 stolen bases on 27 attempts.
With the departure of Mack and seven other players, outfielder Haley Cruse and first baseman Mia Camuso are the only players left from Oregon’s 2018 CWS lineup.
Despite the mass exodus of nearly an entire roster, Oregon’s looming season will begin on Feb. 8 at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona.