Oregon left-handed pitcher Rio Britton is transferring to North Carolina State University, he announced on Instagram Thursday.

“First off, Thank you to the entire staff at Oregon for allowing me to perform under a winning culture,” Britton wrote. “I’d like to give a huge thanks to my family, friends, and fellow teammates for being alongside and supporting me through this journey. I am beyond excited to be joining the pack!”

Britton had a successful two-year stint as a Duck. After putting up a 3.52 ERA in 15 games as a freshman, he posted a 3.20 ERA in 34 games his sophomore season. In 54 2/3 innings over the two years, he limited batters to a .193 average while striking out 53.

Britton was a valuable piece this season for an Oregon team that was short on left-handed pitching. The only other left-hander on the staff was closer Kolby Somers, who is now a graduate. The Ducks do, however, have at least two left-handed pitchers committed to join the team next year.

Britton joins an NC State program that went 36-21 this year, 14-15 in the ACC. The Wolfpack lost to North Carolina in the ACC championship game.

Oregon will have to look elsewhere for bullpen help with one of its best relievers departing the program.