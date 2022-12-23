From Rhode Island University to the University of Oregon, Ajani Cornelius has found his next home.

Cornelius entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Rhode Island and will come to Eugene in 2023.

He was originally part of the 2020 recruit class and is listed as one of the top transfers available in the portal by 247Sports.

He’s from White Plains, New York, and also visited Tennessee and Ohio State during his time as a transfer.

He’ll join the Oregon offensive line that allowed just four sacks in 2022. That mark was the best in the country this last season.