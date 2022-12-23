The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class.

Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the No. 1 offensive tackle from a JUCO in 2023 according to 247Sports.

Nationally, he’s ranked as the No. 3 JUCO recruit and was offered by Oregon and New Mexico State.

He’s 6-foot-7, 295 pounds and will join the Oregon offensive line that surrendered a national best four sacks in 2022.