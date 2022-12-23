11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-0.jpg

The Oregon Ducks run out the field in the start of game 10 of the 2022 season. The University of Oregon Ducks hosted the University of Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on November 12th, 2022 for game 10 of the 2022 season. (Ian Enger/Emerald)

The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class. 

Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the No. 1 offensive tackle from a JUCO in 2023 according to 247Sports

Nationally, he’s ranked as the No. 3 JUCO recruit and was offered by Oregon and New Mexico State. 

He’s 6-foot-7, 295 pounds and will join the Oregon offensive line that surrendered a national best four sacks in 2022.

