The Oregon Ducks have stayed hot in their pursuit of potential transfer portal acquisitions.
UNLV point guard Amauri Hardy has committed to the Ducks for his final year of eligibility. Being a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately for Dana Altman and the Ducks. The point guard will be key in filling a void left by senior Payton Pritchard.
Previously, Hardy played all three years with the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels. The Detroit, Michigan, native averaged a career-high 14.5 points and 3.3 assists per contest, but was not an ideal fit for the Runnin’ Rebels offensive scheme.
More productive when Hardy has the ball, he will try and fit in with Altman’s offensive strategies.
Hardy was ranked No. 15 in ESPN’s graduate transfer rankings. He will be the third guard to transfer to Oregon after St. Peter’s Aaron Estrada, who will not be eligible to play next season, and ESPN Top-100 guard Jalen Terry both verbally committed.