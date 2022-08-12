The nation’s No. 4 overall recruit in the class of 2023 recommitted to Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks on Friday. The 5-star Marquis ”Mookie” Cook chose the Ducks over finalists Kentucky, Gonzaga and Arizona, he told On3 Recruits.

Cook is tied with Bol Bol for the program’s highest rated commit of all time (per 247Sports) and becomes the highest rated Duck recruit from the state of Oregon. He becomes the second 5-star recruit Oregon has landed in the last 10 days, as he joins Kwame Evans Jr. to bump the Ducks’ 2023 class to No. 6 nationally with 4-star Jackson Shelstad rounding out the class.

A 6-foot-7 forward originally from Portland, Oregon, Cook played for Chandler Prep in Arizona. His size and blossoming skillset make him a prime candidate for the 2024 NBA Draft’s first round.

Despite what was by all accounts a disappointing and disjointed year amongst the Oregon basketball program, Altman’s success on the recruiting trail continues to reach new heights. Altman has been able to land at least one 5-star recruit in six of the last seven recruiting cycles. The 2022 recruiting class is led by 5-star Kel’el Ware, who will join Nate Bittle and N’Faly Dante as the other former 5-stars on the current roster.