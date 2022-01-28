Four-star defensive back Khamari Terrell chose to fly out west, committing to Oregon on Friday afternoon. Terrell is the 43rd ranked cornerback in the 2022 class and becomes the third recruit to commit to Oregon since Lanning has taken over.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back chose Oregon over Baylor, USC, Clemson and others. Baylor was Oregon’s main competitor in landing Terrell, only being an hour drive away from his hometown of Kileen, Texas.
Terrell’s commitment moves Oregon’s recruiting class to No. 54 in the country, according to 247Sports. Oregon moved down significantly in the rankings due to a plethora of de-commits. Even with a near-entire coaching staff revamp, 11 recruits still remain.
Lanning and his crew still expect more commitments by the February signing day coming next week. Former Oregon commit Jahlil Florence has recently announced that the Ducks are in his top two schools.
Terrell comes to Eugene looking to make an instant impact. The Ducks’ secondary has now been hit hard in back-to-back offseasons. Three starting defensive backs from last season have left the program either to the transfer portal or declaring for the NFL Draft. Mykael Wright’s departure leaves a hole destined for competition.