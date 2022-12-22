When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath.

But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks.

Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from East Palo Alto, Calif., and he’s listed as the No. 2 wide receiver in his class by 247Sports. He’s also the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 13 player in the nation for the class of 2023. He’s easily one of the biggest signings of the year.

He had 25 offers from schools ranging from Georgia to Fresno State, but like many others on National Signing Day, found a new home in Eugene.

Dickey had 1,304 yards receiving along with 19 touchdowns last year. He also collected four interceptions as a safety.

“Next year finna be electric,” he tweeted in response to Dan Lanning celebrating a tremendous signing day.

He certainly makes Oregon’s team – and hopes – for the future much stronger.