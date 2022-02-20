Oregon women’s lacrosse suffered its second road defeat in three days at the hands of the Kennesaw State Owls Sunday morning in a 14-13 shootout.
Kennesaw State’s Siena Gore opened the scoring with 12:25 to go in the first quarter. The Ducks became all too familiar with this sight throughout the game.
Gore, a graduate student from Alpharetta Georgia, scored five goals and added two assists.
After the Owls added another score, Shonly Wallace found Katie Collins for Oregon’s first goal.
With 4:00 to go in the first, the Owls’ Gore fired in her second goal to put her team up 4-1. The Ducks were able to respond with two straight goals from Madysyn Sweeney and Hanna Hilcoff, and trailed 4-3 heading into the second period.
Oregon continued its offensive success in quarter number two, scoring three goals in less than three minutes, and taking the lead, 6-5.
This was the Ducks’ first and only lead of the game.
The Owls answered with a six goal run which extended into the third quarter, including three from Gore and two from attacker McKenzie Jackson. When it was all said and done, Kennesaw State led 11-6.
Defensively, the Owls were stought. They played with physicality and made timely stops. Kennesaw State keepers Julia Weiss and Errin Crowe combined for 14 saves on the day.
Oregon’s Lillian Stump stopped the bleeding and completed her hat trick with 8:20 to go in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to four.
Both teams traded goals for the remainder of the quarter and into the final period. With 10:48 remaining in the game, Chesslyn Lamar made the Owls’ lead 14-9.
However, the Ducks continued to fight.
Oregon rallied together four late goals to cut Kennesaw State’s lead to 14-13 with 1:35 to go.
Unfortunately the Ducks failed to control the ensuing draw. They narrowly missed two steal attempts in the final minute, unable to control ground balls.
The Owls successfully ran out the clock, and held on for a narrow one goal victory.
With this loss, Oregon comes up empty on their east coast road trip, and falls to (1-2) on the year.
After a week off, the Ducks will return home on Feb. 27 to face off with the San Diego State Aztecs at Papé Field in Eugene.