Sometimes the best thing to do is scrap a game and move on to the next one. That is something Oregon lacrosse (2-12, 0-7) will probably be doing following its 16-0 loss to No. 14 USC (13-2, 8-1).
The loss marks the team’s 10th in a row and the program’s worse since a 22-5 defeat to No. 4 North Carolina in February of 2010.
The shutout is also sets a new lowest goals scored in a game in program history. The Ducks’ previous low was two, which happened against Northwestern in 2005 and Stanford in 2007 and 2016.
The Trojans outscored the Ducks 7-0 in the first half and 9-0 in the second half. They also forced 16 of Oregon’s 20 turnovers.
Although Oregon surrendered 16 goals, Rachel Hall made 17 saves to keep the deficit from getting any worse.
USC’s Erin Bakes led the Trojans with four goals. Hope Anhut, Kelsey Huff and Sophia Donovan all scored two goals. Ashley Hill, Emily Concialdi, Kelly Johansen, Chelsea Kovinsky, Izzy McMahon and Sarah Larkin all added one goal.
USC’s two goalies, Riley Hertford and Hannah Upshaw, saved a total of eight shots.
The Trojans also converted all 22 clears and outdrew the Ducks 14-4.
