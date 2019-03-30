Oregon lacrosse (2-10, 0-5 Pac-12) suffered its eighth consecutive loss after falling to Ohio State (7-4), 11-8, Saturday, in Sparks, Maryland.
The offense for both teams was at a premium in the first half of play. The Buckeyes outscored the Ducks 3-1 in the first half of play. Ohio State did have its chances, but freshman Rachel Hall, who is second in the nation in saves per game (12.82), saved 11 shots alone in the first half to keep the Ducks close.
Then, the Buckeyes blew the game wide open in the second half of play. Ohio State went on a 10-0 run that continued from the first half. The huge run by the Buckeyes gave them an 11-1 lead to put the Ducks out of the game with 10 minutes left in the game.
The Ducks responded with a 4-0 run with two of those goals coming from sophomore Marlee Moon Gaddy. Oregon's run would come too late for any hope of a comeback against the Buckeyes, dropping its eighth straight.
The Ducks will head down to Tempe, Arizona, to continue their Pac-12 slate against Arizona State on Friday, April 5.
