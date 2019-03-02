With the game tied at three, Oregon goalie Rachel Hall came out of goal to grab a ground ball, but turned the ball over in a bad pass. UC Davis' Taylor Cuenin grabbed the ball for an open shot on an empty net and scored the first of four-straight from the Aggies.
UC Davis (3-4) proved too much for Oregon (2-3) as the Aggies outscored Oregon 15-12 and recored 20 draw controls to Oregon's nine, giving the Ducks their first home loss of the season before Pac-12 play.
"I think we've gotten away from our athletes coming out [in practice] and doing the extra work: extra shooting, extra footwork, extra draw work," head coach Chelsea Gamble said," So that when we're in game, that mentality of 'I've done the work and prepared' can flourish a little more."
Senior Shannon Williams led the Ducks with three points and two assists. Freshmen Jamie Level and Carlie Leach each had two, while Hall, who is ranked 3rd in the NCAA is saves and averages 13 saves a game, had just nine saves.
"I just need to come up with some better saves," Hall said. "I'll get back at it, wake up tomorrow, hopefully save some."
The Aggies earned an early 3-0 lead, before Level scored off an Aggie turnover. Oregon countered with two more goals to tie the game at three with goals from sophomore Emily Munro and Williams.
Behind Hall's bad-pass turnover, Cuenin scored another, sending the Aggies on a 4-0 run to put Oregon down 7-3.
Leach scored her first goal of the game with five minutes left in the half, but was quickly undermined by another goal from UC Davis. Three minutes later, Leach scored her second goal, and just thirty seconds later, sophomore Lillian Stump scored her first goal of the season to put the Ducks within two points of the Aggies at 8-6 into halftime.
Williams opened the second half with her second goal before UC Davis, again, returned with a goal to regain their lead. Back-to-back goals from Oregon's Stump and Level tied the game at nines for the second time.
The Aggies responded with two more to earn back their two-point lead before Oregon and UC Davis traded goals again. Another goal from the Aggies put the Ducks down three points for the third time with 16 minutes left.
In the final twelve minutes, Williams earned a hat trick, her third of the season, to get Oregon within one point, but two more goals from UC Davis gave Oregon its first home loss.
"I think we definitely lost our mojo," Williams said, "We started playing a little bit individual instead of as a team."
The Ducks will travel to the Bay Area to play their first Pac-12 games against California on Friday and Stanford, who sits at the top of Pac-12 standings, on Sunday.
