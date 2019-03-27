Oregon lacrosse (2-9, 0-5 Pac-12) dropped its seventh game in a row after falling to Delaware (5-5), 18-8.
The Blue Hens opened up the game with a 4-0 scoring run within the first five minutes of the first half. The Ducks quickly responded with a 2-0 run of their own.
Delaware’s offensive barrage continued as it rattled off a 5-0 run in response to Oregon’s run. The Ducks were only able to respond with a Julia Taylor goal, who finished the game with a hat trick. The Blue Hens outscored Oregon 4-3 in the final 13 minutes of the first half to bring their lead to 13-6 going into the second.
Despite a heavy offensive first half from both teams the second half brought less of an offensive showcase.
The Blue Hens outscored the Ducks 4-2 in the second half to secure their victory over Oregon. The Ducks' two second-half goals came from Julia Taylor and Shannon Williams, who scored her 152nd goal of her career and secured her 28th hat trick.
The Ducks will head to Sparks, Maryland, to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.