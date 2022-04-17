The Oregon Ducks (3-12, 1-8 Pac-12) welcomed the No. 17 USC Trojans (11-3, 7-2 Pac-12) to Pape Field for their final home game of the 2022 season.

Oregon fell behind 4-0 in the first quarter. The game had a similar feel to the first matchup between the two teams in which USC dominated en route to a 21-5 victory.

The Ducks were able to flip the script late in the first quarter with goals from Katie Collins and Hanna Hilcoff.

The second quarter belonged to Oregon. It outscored the Trojans 5-2, forcing four turnovers and moving the ball exceptionally well on the offensive side.

The scoring effort was capped off by Haley Cummins, who scored after collecting a tipped ball in traffic and firing a shot just before taking a hit. The goal tied the game at seven and sent the Ducks to the half with some momentum.

The Trojans were able to snatch the advantage back in the third quarter when Claudia Shevitz scored her 21st goal of the season. USC followed the score with 3 more over the next 3:26 to reclaim a 4 goal lead.

Hilcoff scored Oregon’s lone goal in the third, her 40th of the season. This is the first time Hilcoff has reached the 40 goal mark in her collegiate career.

With a 12-8 lead going into the fourth quarter, USC kept its foot on the gas, scoring the first 3 goals of the quarter to effectively put the Ducks away.

The Trojans were scrappy all game, scooping 28 ground balls to Oregon’s 18.

Additionally, of USC’s 28 shots throughout the course of the game, 27 were on goal, an astounding display of accuracy.

Only 12 of the Ducks 21 shots were on target.

Shonly Wallace closed out the scoring for Oregon with 3:52 to go in the game, giving the Ducks their second and final score of the half. Wallace continues to add to her career year scoring the ball, with 32 goals and counting entering the team’s final regular season game.

USC’s Ella Heaney scored the final goal of the game with just under 3 minutes to play, and the Trojans waltzed to the finish line with a 16-9 victory.

Oregon heads to Boulder on Friday looking to end the regular season with a much needed victory.