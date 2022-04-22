On a windy senior day in Boulder, the Buffalos scored the first two goals. Oregon women’s lacrosse responded with a goal of its own before fifth-year senior Buffalo Sadie Grozier opened the floodgates, scoring four goals in the first quarter alone.

Losing 23-12, the Ducks finish the regular season 3-12 (1-8 Pac-12).

Colorado controlled 25 to Oregon’s 13 controlled draws with fifth-year Macaul Mellor winning 12 at the center. The huge advantage in loose balls corralled gave the Buffaloes more time of possession and more shots as they ended the afternoon with a 35-22 advantage in attempts, keeping Oregon sophomore goalie Cassidy Eckert busy all game.

Three Buffaloes finished with hat tricks.

Grozier had one in the first quarter alone in which she dropped four goals, all unassisted. Her fifth and final goal of the day came off of a free position with a minute to play in the third quarter, her 43rd of the season.

Senior Charlie Rudy scored 3, and Chloe Willard had 3 of her own, two of which were assisted by Grozier.

For the Ducks, Shonly Wallace led the charge offensively scoring three. Sophomore midfielder Morgan McCarthy scored two unassisted as did junior attacker Alyssa Wright.

The Ducks’ 12 goals came on four assists. They had two shot clock violations as a mix of Colorado pressure and violent wind haltered the Oregon offense, repeatedly forcing Oregon leading scorer Hanna Hilcoff to try to dodge through traffic, forcing a late shot clock offense.

On the defensive end the Ducks allowed 16 unassisted goals. Grozier and the Buffaloes repeatedly slashed from the wing, beating Oregon’s help defense and generating uncontested looks.

When the Ducks made the adjustment and brought help defense, it slowed the Buffaloes down. But nine Oregon penalties led to 6 uncontested Colorado goals and the Buffaloes scored another 7 assisted goals, capitalizing when the Oregon defense overcommitted to stopping the ball.

For the Ducks the end of the season mark is a time to diagnose and make changes before the Pac-12 tournament. The Ducks are tied with Cal at the bottom of the conference standings, with both at 1-8. The Ducks have played competitive matches this season, most recently losing to No. 23 Arizona St. 11-10 on April 15.

Pac-12 tournament play will commence on May 4 in Tempe.