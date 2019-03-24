Oregon lacrosse's Pac-12 struggles continued on Friday as the Ducks lost at No. 25 Colorado 15-6 in Boulder.
The Ducks (2-8, 0-5 Pac-12) and Buffaloes exchanged goals for some of the first half before Colorado netted five goals before the intermission to hold a 9-3 lead. Oregon never led but did trail 4-3 at one point of the first half.
Then, the Buffaloes ran away with it, scoring six more goals in the second half as the Ducks only responded with a trio of goals.
Oregon only took 12 shots compared to the 44 taken by Colorado. Only one save was credited to Colorado as the Ducks scored six of their seven shots on target.
Lindsey White and star forward Shannon Williams each scored two goals for the Ducks while Julia Taylor and Claire Domshick continued their goal-scoring ways with a goal each. Williams led the Ducks with three points in the game, which she has managed to do so in all of Oregon's 10 games this season.
Freshman goalkeeper Rachel Hall continued her strong rookie season in the cage, making 14 saves.
Oregon continues east as the Ducks take on Delaware in Newark, Delaware, on March 27 at 12 p.m.
