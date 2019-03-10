Oregon lacrosse was unable to secure a win over its first conference weekend after losing to No. 15 Stanford, 15-8.
Stanford did not waste any time getting its offense going. The Cardinal opened up the game on an 8-0 run within the first eight minutes of the first half.
Shannon Williams, the all-time Oregon point leader, opened up Oregon’s response. Williams rattled off two goals within a minute of each other to start Oregon’s 5-0 run to bring the score to 8-5 early in the second half.
The game continued its trend of long scoring with the Cardinal responding with a 4-0 run to put the game out of reach for any upset.
The Ducks were only able to score three more goals in the second half following Stanford’s run in the second half. Williams, again, led the Ducks offensively with two goals.
Oregon will return home, seeking its first conference win this Friday as they take on Arizona State at Papé Field.
