Oregon lacrosse dropped its ninth straight game in a heartbreaking 15-14 double-overtime loss to Arizona State on Friday in Tempe, Arizona.
The Ducks and Sun Devils were neck and neck during the entire game. Arizona State opened with a goal from Emily Glagolev. The Ducks respond with a 5-1 run with two of those goals coming from Lillian Stump, who tied with a team-high five goals on the day.
Arizona State responded with a 5-1 run of its own to end the first half and take a one point lead heading into the second half of play.
Each team traded multiple runs of no larger than two goals until Oregon took 14-12 lead with eight and a half minutes left in the game. The Sun Devils were trailing by two until the final three and a half minutes of the game when they went on a 2-0 run to tie the game and force overtime.
Neither team mustered any offense in the first sudden-death overtime.
The second sudden-death overtime came down to the final minute and half until Kylie Kroeger broke the stalemate with the final goal of the day.
Along with Stump’s five goals she got assistance from Jamie Level, who also scored five goals, to combine for 10 of the teams 14 goals.
The Ducks will head to SoCal to take on No.14 USC on Sunday to conclude their road trip.
