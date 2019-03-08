The Oregon women's lacrosse team dropped its first conference match of the season against California Berkeley, 12-7.
Senior attacker Shannon Williams opened the scoring with a goal within the first four minutes. Cal responded with a goal of its own to tie the game within the first six minutes.
Williams, who scored two of Oregon’s three first half points, broke the Oregon all-time points record. The senior, who finished the game with five points, passed a record previously held by Shannon Propst, with 219 career points. Williams was able to finish the game with 221 total career points. She now becomes the only Division I player in the country with at least five points in the first six games.
Cal broke the game open following Williams, who put the Ducks up 3-1, with a goal to go on a 10-0 run that carried over in the second half.
Oregon responded with a 4-0 run late into the second half, but the 10-0 run by Cal put the Ducks out of the game.
Oregon will look to upset No. 15 ranked Stanford on Sunday to become .500 in conference.
Follow Gabriel on Twitter @gabe_ornelas