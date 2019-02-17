The Oregon women’s lacrosse team was unable to register a win over the weekend in Las Vegas.
The Ducks dropped their first match on Friday against San Diego State (13-8), and were unable to bounce back against Fresno State (18-10), making it an unsuccessful weekend for the Ducks, bringing their record to 1-2.
vs. San Diego State
Oregon, despite falling behind early to the Aztecs, answered back with three straight goals and two of those coming from senior attacker Shannon Williams. San Diego State responded to Oregon’s 3-0 run with a 2-0 run of their own to notch the game at 3 in the first half.
Williams capped off another 3-0 run by Oregon, giving them a 6-3 lead, to notch a first-half hat trick for the senior. This was not only her 23rd career hat trick, but she also became the third player in Oregon history to score 200 career points.
San Diego State answered with one goal to bring the game to 6-4 at halftime.
The Aztecs came out firing in the second half by outscoring the Ducks 9-2 to get their first win of the season.
Williams scored one more goal to lead all scorers with four goals. Freshman Carlie Leach recorded her first hat trick as a Duck.
vs. Fresno State
The game stayed close and Oregon had a chance to win before Fresno State ran away with the game.
The Bulldogs responded to the Ducks' 2-0 run with a 4-0 run to put them up 6-3. Fresno State put the nail in the coffin for Oregon by going on a 6-0 run to outscore the Ducks 12-3 in the first half.
The Ducks outscored the Bulldogs 7-6 in the second half but the large lead in the first half was far too much to overcome for Oregon.
Williams, again, led the Ducks with her second hat-trick of the weekend while adding two assists.
Oregon will head back home to take on Jacksonville on Feb. 22 at Papé Field.
