Oregon football kicker Zach Emerson was arrested Monday, Sept. 2 on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass, according to court records.
Emerson was booked into Lane County Jail the morning of Sept. 2. The charges are both Class A misdemeanors in Oregon. Emerson was released around 1 p.m. on the same day he was booked, according to a website that documents bookings in Lane County Jail.
UO Athletics spokesperson Jimmy Stanton said in an email that while Emerson is a member of the Oregon football program, he’s “away from the team right now,” and that UO Athletics does not have any further comment.
