Ducks kicker Zach Emerson (40) runs off the field at the end of the Civil War. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Oregon football kicker Zach Emerson was arrested Monday, Sept. 2 on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass, according to court records. 

Emerson was booked into Lane County Jail the morning of Sept. 2. The charges are both Class A misdemeanors in Oregon. Emerson was released around 1 p.m. on the same day he was booked, according to a website that documents bookings in Lane County Jail.

UO Athletics spokesperson Jimmy Stanton said in an email that while Emerson is a member of the Oregon football program, he’s “away from the team right now,” and that UO Athletics does not have any further comment.

