Oregon football head coach Mario Crisobal announced that kicker Adam Stack is transferring to a different program, during his Monday press conference.
“We certainly respect that and will help him any way we can.” Cristobal said.
Stack, who has lost his starting job to freshman Camden Lewis, will look for an opportunity on a different team. Stack is a redshirt-junior from Hawaii and eligible to play for two more seasons.
During the 2018 season, Stack only made 6 out of 10 of his field goals but was 36-for-36 in extra point attempts. Stack also dealt with a hernia that forced him to sit through the entirety of spring training season. According to Cristobal, Stack is leaving the program to find a better opportunity for himself.