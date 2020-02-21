The Ducks got off to a hot start in Palm Springs, California on Friday in the first day of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate Tournament. Tom Gueant was the overall leader at the end of Day 1, edging out Cal State Northridge’s Mats Ege for the top spot.
As a team, Oregon outpaced the rest of the field, finishing 10 under par. They finished ahead of two ranked teams — Charlotte and Auburn — which took second and third place, respectively. As a team, this is Oregon’s best start of the year in a major tournament.
Gueant was the best individual player on the course on Friday. He finished 8 under par to pace the field. The sophomore from France is off to his personal-best start of the season.
The rest of the team also put in solid performances. Nate Stember tied for 14th place, finishing 2 under par. Kevin Geniza finished tied for 20th place and was only a stroke behind Stember, as he finished 1 under par.
Further back, Craig Ronne and Yin Ho Yue finished tied for 40th place and were 1 over par. Rounding out the pack was Padriac Sim, who finished in 53rd place and was 2 over par.
Oregon will be right back at it in Palm Springs on Saturday.