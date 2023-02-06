February’s round of National Signing Day was much quieter than December’s for the Ducks. On Feb. 1 Oregon only signed one new face, but it’s a highly anticipated one: four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant.

Pleasant was highly sought after and had 30 offers according to 247Sports. Lanning went to Pleasant’s home in Gardena, Calif., a few weeks ago and the visit seems to have paid off in Oregon’s favor.

Pleasant’s offers featured nine Pac-12 schools, including USC, Utah and Washington. But cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin appears to be the Ducks’ weapon for landing talented defensive backs. Martin was credited for cornerback Christian Gonzalez transferring to Oregon, and has had a large role in Lanning’s recruiting staff this offseason.

Pleasant was invited to both the Polynesian and Under Armour All-America Bowl in 2022-23. He’s the No. 8 ranked player in California by 247Sports, and he’s the No. 8 cornerback in his class.

He also runs track and intends to double-sport at Oregon. He posted a 10.14 second 100-meter and a 20.40 200-meter dash in high school. He’s been in the conversation for the fastest player in the class of 2023.

His speed and skill will be on full display next season as he’s set to join Lanning’s defense in the fall.