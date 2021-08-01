The Oregon football program hosted nearly 100 recruits on campus Saturday, July 31 for their annual Saturday Night Live camp.
“SNL,” which began under the tenure of Willie Taggart in 2017, has been a staple of Mario Cristobal’s program in the past few years –– allowing promising prospects to get an up-close look at Autzen Stadium, while showcasing their talents.
The event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scouts, families and a few hundred fans were all present inside Autzen to take in the open-to-public practice, getting a chance to check out some of the biggest talents in the nation. The evening also provided an opportunity for under-the-radar prospects to shine.
Players had a chance to meet with Cristobal before getting on-field reps.
Class of 2022 four-star quarterback and Oregon commit Tanner Bailey was in attendance, chatting with current Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown and throwing to fellow Ducks commit Stephon Johnson.
Players from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes worked in position group drills with Oregon coaches before skill players joined the 7-on-7 action on the west half of Rich Brooks Field.
Perhaps the biggest standout was 6-foot-6, 220-pound Cyrus Moss. The four-star, class of 2022 defensive end is highly-coveted by Oregon and often compared to current Duck edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. He received special attention from Cristobal and even took some reps as a defensive back in 7-on-7.
Starting inside linebacker Noah Sewell was one of the several current Oregon players in attendance. Sewell was very involved throughout the practice, paying close attention to the linebacker group in one-on-one tackling drills and offering pointers to players.
SNL 2021 served as an appropriate re-introduction to the football season and Autzen Stadium itself. Oregon’s first home game will take place on Sept. 4 against Fresno State.