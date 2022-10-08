While the zamboni drove around the rink, preparing the ice for play, fans trickled in wearing multiple layers to combat the cold on Saturday. The closer it got to game time, chatter started to get louder by the minute. Excitement and anticipation made an appearance as both teams skated onto the ice for warm ups.

Students and fans wrapped around the glass surrounding the rink, taking pictures while dancing to “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson. The aroma in the Rink Exchange was relaxing and enthusiastic as it was finally hockey season.

The first period was full of penalties. Three minutes after the puck drop, Oregon got its first one of the period. Forward Lars Kroes was sent into the penalty box for two minutes for interference.

With 12:24 left in the period, Ducks defender Nick Slayton spent time in the box for roughing.

Arizona State got their first penalty on the board after Elliot Plourde was penalized for roughing with 11:52 left.

Kroes had to go back into the penalty box for the same violation with under 10 minutes to go.

Arizona State’s Damon Porter spent two minutes in the box after being called for roughing. The Ducks got their first power play of the game from the Sun Devils’ violation, but missed an opportunity to score, ending the first period 0-0.

In the second period, ASU came out aggressive offensively and scored the first goal of the night during a power play. The Ducks made them work for their goal as goalie Henry Bradford had two saves before they were able to score.

A few minutes later, the Sun Devils scored their second goal to take a 2-0 lead.

Kroes had his third violation of the night after he was put in the penalty box for interference.

Arizona State continued to stay combative as they put up its third goal.

As the clock was winding down, Defender Thomas Munro scored Oregon’s first goal with 58 seconds remaining.

"We only had three practices after tryouts last week to prepare together," Captain Austin Pultz said. "We feel really good about our performance and are confident as we come together, good things are ahead for this team."

In the final period, Arizona State built off its momentum and scored three more goals.

Munro and the Ducks ended the night with one more goal, making the final score 6-2.

Freshman forward Jacob Saenger was given an unsportsmanlike conduct and had to sit out for the rest of the game.

“Overall, I’m happy with our performance,” head coach Kyler Moore said. “We certainly have some things to work on, but given the fact that this team was just rostered, I feel good about the talent we have, the effort we displayed and expect good things to come.”

Oregon will play its next home game Oct. 21 at the Rink Exchange for All-Star weekend. The puck drop will take place at 7 p.m.