In what was already a brutal Monday for Ducks fans after Eric Williams Jr., Sydney Parrish and Kylee Watson entered the transfer portal, sophomore guard Maddie Scherr added her name to the list. Freshman center Nyara Sabally also declared for the WNBA draft on Monday evening.

Scherr started all but three games for Oregon this season, averaging 4.7 points per game to go along with 3.3 assists and shot 79% from the free throw line.

This season she recorded a career-high 16 points in a loss against Kansas State and was one of four Ducks to play more than 40 minutes in what would be her final game as a Duck in their first round exit against Belmont.

Scherr’s fiance Mycah Pittman transferred from Oregon to Florida State in December, which is something to be aware of when looking at where Scherr will play next season.

With the loss of Scherr, Parrish and Watson to the transfer portal and Sabally to the draft, head coach Kelly Graves is tasked with re-adding the plethora of talent that was lost in just one day.