With a 6-under first round and 13-over second, Oregon finished tied for fifth at 7-over in day one of the Pac-12 championships at the Aldarra golf club in Sammamish, Washington.

With two rounds to go, the Ducks sit 11 strokes behind No. 8 Washington in first place and seven strokes behind the second place, No. 4 Arizona State. The Huskies and Sundevils tied for the best round of the tournament so far in round one, with a 9-under, 346.

Yuki Moriyama is having the best showing so far for the Ducks. In round one, he shot a 3-under, 68 that included four birdies and an eagle on the par-5, 12th. He followed this up with a 2-under, 69 that consisted of seven birdies.

Sitting at 5-under, Moriyama is tied for third in individual scoring, two strokes behind Stanford’s Barclay Brown in first.

Owen Avrit came into the tournament with 13 sub-par rounds (in 30 total rounds), leading the Ducks in birdies with 87 this year. He wasn’t able to get under par on Monday but still finished at 1-over with two solid rounds.

Avrit shot even-par in round one, but a double bogey on the par-3 sixth prevented him from achieving another sub-par round.

Nate Stember finished right behind Avirt at 2-over with seven birdies in the first two rounds. Freshmen Greyson Leach and Eric Doyle rounded out the teams scoring on Monday, shooting 4-over and 7-over, respectively.

The Ducks are thriving on par-4’s through the first two rounds of the tournament, leading the field at 13-over on those holes.

Although Colorado is sitting in last place, their No. 2 player Dylan McDermott had the highlight of the day with a hole-in-one on the par-3 second.

Oregon will try and get some strokes back and climb the leaderboard on Tuesday when round three of the Pac-12 championships kicks off.