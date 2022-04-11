After day one of the 75th annual Western Intercollegiate tournament at the Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, CA, Oregon men's golf is tied for eighth place out of 14 teams.

Three top-10 teams lead the way after the first 18 holes, with No. 6 Washington at third (23-over), No. 9 Texas in second (21-over) while No. 8 Pepperdine took first at 18-over.

Oregon finished the day with a team score of 31-over, as the Ducks tied with conference rival Arizona for eighth place.

In the number one spot for the Ducks, Owen Avrit had the best round of the day with a 4-over, 74 round. Avrit is in striking distance of individual scoring lead, as he sits four back of four players in the lead at even par.

Greyson Leach went for a 5-over, 75 round while both Nate Stember and Yuki Moriyama each shot 6-over, 76. Gregory Solhaug and Eric Doyle both struggled on Monday, shooting an 80 each, good for 10-over.

As a team, Oregon combined for seven birdies, tied for second worst of the 14 teams competing.

The Ducks will look for a bounce back day on Tuesday, as they sit 13 strokes behind the leader, Pepperdine.