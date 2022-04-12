In round two of the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz, California, Oregon golf moved up one spot to seventh place in a 14-team field.

With slightly better conditions on Tuesday at the Pasatiempo Golf Club, the Ducks were able to improve on their round one score by nine strokes, shooting 22-over.

“Guys are battling, giving everything they have,” head coach Casey Martin said. “The course and the conditions have been a lot to deal with.”

In the tournament, the Ducks are 53-over, sitting four shots behind Washington and Arizona, who are 49-over. If the Ducks catch them on Wednesday, it would mark their fifth straight top-five tournament finish.

With the best team score on Tuesday, No. 9 Texas sits in the lead at 27-over with No. 8 Pepperdine on their heels at 31-over.

Freshman Greyson Leach led the way for the Ducks, as he went 2-over, 72. His round consisted of four birdies, putting him at 14th place in individual scoring. Nate Stember also shot a 72 and sits one stroke back of Leach individually.

As for the rest of the Ducks, Eric Doyle shot a 75, Owen Avrit shot a 76 and Gregory Solhaug went for a 77 in round two.

“The weather should be better tomorrow,” Martin said. “Hoping we can make some birdies and take the opportunity to feel good about things.”

The final round of the Western Intercollegiate will kick off at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow as the Ducks look to make a push at a fifth straight top-five finish. At 1 p.m. the Golf Channel will be airing the tournament.