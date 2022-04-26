In Tuesday’s third round of the Pac-12 championship at the Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish, Washington, Oregon golf climbed one spot to fourth place with a 7-over round.

The Ducks finished day one with UCLA right ahead of them, but the Bruins 15-over round slid them back into the rankings.

Sitting at 15-over for the tournament, the Ducks are still far behind the leaders with No. 8 Washington at 5-under, No. 4 Arizona State at 2-over and Stanford 4-over through three rounds.

“We were okay today,” head coach Casey Martin said. “We sort of let a good round get away. The course does not allow you to get away with anything.”

The Ducks 7-over, 362, was the fifth best round of the day as Yuki Moriyama, Nate Stember and Owen Avrit all finished in the top-15, individually.

After a monster day one in which Moriyama shot 5-under through two rounds, he went even-par on Tuesday with an eagle and two birdies. Moriyama is sitting at third place on the individual leaderboard, five strokes behind the leader. In 2021, Moriyama finished third at the Pac-12 championships.

Avrit was able to birdie three of the last seven holes to round out a 1-under, 70, making it his 14th sub-par round of the season.

This round ties Avrit for seventh at even par, while Stember is tied for 14th after his even-par 71 that included three straight birdies on the front nine.

Greg Solhaug rebounded after a 14-over day one, with a 2-over, 73, on Tuesday. Eric Doyle rounded out the scoring for the Ducks with a 6-over, 77.

Tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. the final round of the Pac-12 championships begins as the Ducks seek their sixth top-five finish of the season.