Oregon golf finished in sixth place at the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz, California, with a very strong 2-under round on Wednesday.

This was the Ducks best round of the tournament by a long shot, as they finished at 51-over. Their 2-under round on Wednesday beat their round one score by 33 strokes and bested round two by 24 strokes.

Texas was able to edge out Pepperdine by one stroke with a 3-under round three to win the tournament at 25-over.

Greyson Leach, coming off a team best 1-over ,72 on Tuesday, led the way again in round three, shooting a career low, 3-under, 67. This round put him at 4-over for the tournament, good for seventh place in individual scoring.

Leach finished round three with six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 13th, making him the only Duck to finish in the top-10 individually.

Eric Doyle also had a good day, with five birdies of his own, as he finished at even par (70). Owen Avrit rounded out the tournament strong as well with an even, 70 round of his own.

Nate Stember also posted a 70, placing him at 17th in individual scoring, the second best finish for Oregon. Yuki Moriyama rounded out the team scoring with a 1-over, 71 round three.

Oregon golf will be back in action for the Pac-12 championships on April 25-27, playing at the Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish, WA.