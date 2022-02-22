In the middle of the second round at the Greg Norman Course in The Prestige tournament, heavy winds caused sandstorms bad enough to stop the play.
Play resumed after a short delay, but none of the 12 teams in the second flight, including Oregon, were able to finish their round due to darkness. With three Ducks completing the round, Nate Stember and Owen Avrit will have three holes to finish on Wednesday before they start the third round.
“The conditions were crazy,” head coach Casey Martin said. “It felt like we were playing in a hurricane.”
The Ducks finished the day tied for fifth overall at 26-over.
Individually, Eric Doyle stood out for the Ducks, shooting a 4-over, 75 on Tuesday. He ended the day tied for 33rd at 8-over, 150.
Greg Solhaug finished the day tied for 15th overall with a 6-over, 77 on the day and Stember and Avrit ended tied for 25th.
After having his score disqualified from round one on Monday, Jose Islas shot a 6-over, 77 and recorded his first eagle as a Duck on the par-5, 12th hole. He also had two birdies on Tuesday.
“We made some mistakes, but overall we are doing well,” Martin said. “We need a good round tomorrow to give ourselves a chance because there are some amazing teams competing here.”
When play was suspended on Tuesday, UC Davis had the lead at 21-over, while they still had nine more holes to play for their second round. The same goes for second place Oregon State at 22-over and third place TCU at 24-over.
Oregon State, TCU, along with Northwestern tied for the best score of the day at nine-over.
The Ducks will need a strong day three, as the team sits five back from the lead. The second round of the tournament will be completed early Wednesday morning, with the third round set to kick off at 6:45 a.m.