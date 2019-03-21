The Oregon men’s basketball 2018 recruiting class was its best ever, finishing fourth on ESPN’s rankings with eyes centered on No. 4 overall recruit Bol Bol.
Fellow five-star No. 11 overall recruit Louis King flew under the radar. The 6-foot-9 wing from Jersey City, New Jersey, missed the first seven games due to a knee injury. He was focused on getting healthy while Bol was averaging 21.6 points per game.
King made his debut off the bench against Nebraska Omaha as he began to build his minutes. The two five-star starting lineup was not to be, however, as Bol went down with a season-ending foot injury one game later.
One sensation’s season was over before the other’s began. Losing a top-5 player could bury a team, and for awhile it seemed like it did. That was until King took on the responsibility as a top option.
“It was like perfect timing,” senior guard Ehab Amin said. “Bol is one of the best players in college basketball. He’s gonna have a great career, obviously a top-5, top-10 pick, but Louis is a great scorer. We needed him. That’s why he came here.”
King ran with his opportunity, averaging 13.1 points on the season.
“I’ve been taking on the number one on offense probably my whole life,” King said. “It’s second nature to me. It really doesn’t matter if it’s in my hands or somebody else’s hands, we’re gonna get the job done.”
King and his teammates got the job done in the Pac-12 Tournament, doubling their four-game win streak to clinch a bid in the NCAA Tournament, something that looked distant when Bol went down.
Although the Ducks probably will never get to experience what a King and Bol starting lineup would entail, King’s prowess on the wing helped pick up Bol’s lost production.
King’s versatility, specifically his ability to play both forward positions and shooting guard, makes him a force on the court. Whether it’s his ability to shoot, stretch the floor, play active defense or simply put the ball in the hoop, King has become one of the most important reasons why the Ducks find themselves in the NCAA Tournament.
“I think Louis gave us a real big offensive lift,” senior forward Paul White said. “Being the kind of offensive threat that he is, being 6-foot-9 and able to do all the things he can on the floor … He was a big part of what this team was missing at that time. ... I’ve seen him kind of mature throughout the year. He’s become a key piece to this team.”
That added height not only complements his offensive repertoire, making it easier to shoot over guards that are opposing him, it allows him to play lockdown defense in Oregon’s ‘Jumbo’ group.
“We needed Louis offensively and he is actually doing well defensively,” freshman center Francis Okoro said. “We needed him and he’s been playing great. Louis is someone that listens and actually buys into the team. Not every player does that. He’s been playing a big role for us. When we need him to score, he actually scores.”
King’s versatility and height make him a rare commodity. In Amin’s words: “You know a 6-foot-9 shooting guard, you don’t find that at a lot of schools.”
