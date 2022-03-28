Oregon women’s basketball forwards Kylee Watson and Sydney Parrish announced that they entered the transfer portal on Monday via Instagram. The pair posted tributes to Oregon just minutes after one another.

In her sophomore season at UO, Parrish averaged 8.5 points per game and led the team with 52 3-pointers made on the season. She broke out for a season-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting in a win against Portland on Dec. 4. 2021. Her season sputtered to a close, however, as she failed to record a point in the Ducks' final game against Belmont.

Watson’s sophomore season was muddled by a deep Ducks frontcourt. She averaged 3.8 points per game in 16.4 minutes per game. Although her numbers weren’t significant, she played a consistent role.

Now, coach Kelly Graves is left looking to replace three contributing forwards as Nyara Sabally declared for the WNBA draft, on Monday.

Prior to coming to UO together, Watson and Parrish played together in the AAU circuit at the Blue Star 30 basketball camps under coach Mike Flynn.