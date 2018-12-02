Oregon football will play in the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 31 at noon against Michigan State.
The Ducks and Spartans have faced off six times in history, splitting the series 3-3. The teams played each other in back-to-back seasons in 2014 (Oregon 46-27) and 2015 (MSU 31-28).
Oregon finished its season 8-4 with only two wins outside of Autzen Stadium (Cal and Oregon State). Michigan State finished fourth in the Big Ten Conference and went 7-5 and 5-4 in conference play.
Michigan State lost to Arizona State 16-13 on Sept. 8 in Tempe, Arizona. The Ducks beat the Sun Devils 31-29 in Eugene.
Levi’s Stadium hosted the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday, when Washington defeated Utah. The Huskies will play Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and the Utes will play Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
