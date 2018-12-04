Oregon football will play seven games at Autzen Stadium during the 2019 season, including five Pac-12 conference games.
The Ducks will kickoff the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Auburn in Arlington, Texas, at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in a rematch of the 2011 BCS National Championship game. Then, Mario Cristobal’s team will return home for two nonconference games against Nevada and Montana.
Oregon will open conference play on the road when the Ducks visit Stanford on Sept. 21 but will get the next Saturday off before playing at home against California. Oregon will have one Friday game against Colorado on Oct. 11.
After a trip to USC, the Ducks will get Nov. 9 off before playing Arizona, which like the Ducks, will be coming off a bye in Eugene to finish off the last three games of the season.
The only Pac-12 teams Oregon will not face in 2019 are Utah and UCLA after not facing Colorado or USC this year.
The Ducks finished 2018 with an 8-4 regular season record and will play Michigan State on New Year’s Eve in the Redbox Bowl.
The full 2019 Oregon football season is below:
Aug. 31 - vs. Auburn (in Arlington, Texas)
Sept. 7 - Nevada
Sept. 14 - Montana
Sept. 21 - at Stanford
Sept. 28 - BYE
Oct. 5 - California
Oct. 11 - Colorado (Fri.)
Oct. 19 - at Washington
Oct. 26 - Washington State
Nov. 2 - at USC
Nov. 9 - BYE
Nov. 16 - Arizona
Nov. 23 - at Arizona State
Nov. 30 - Oregon State