A staple of Oregon’s football identity is its uniforms. From icy white to bright neon, the Ducks’ jerseys always stand out on the field. While opinions on the many looks vary, unique, colorful and often crazy looks have become the norm for football in Eugene.

The color schedule for the fans has been released, and if history is any indication, the team’s jersey color will likely follow suit.

Week 1 - Green (Georgia)

Week 2 - Black (Eastern Washington)

Week 3 - Yellow (BYU)

Week 4 - White (@ Washington State)

Week 5 - Green (Stanford)

Week 6 - White (@ Arizona)

Week 7 - Pink (UCLA)

Week 8 - Green (@ California)

Week 9 - Green (@ Colorado)

Week 10 - Yellow (Washington)

Week 11 - Green (Utah)

Week 12 - Yellow (@ Oregon State)

Oregon will sport four colors at Autzen Stadium this year: green, yellow, black and pink. That’s right. Pink is supposedly back. The Ducks have rocked the pink look twice before: once in 2012 and again in 2014.

An Instagram poll reported that 50% of respondents are most looking forward to the pink game in 2022.

“I voted pink because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Oregon sophomore Audrey Chandler said. “Incorporating it not only raises awareness as a fan base, but it also gives another fun element to the game.”

While a solid pink jersey hasn’t been worn by Oregon before, this could very well be the season that the Ducks go all pink — especially because there don’t appear to be any other brand new jerseys on the schedule. But this could open the door for bringing back past favorites. The eggshell white, which despite no official word from the team, appears in the display windows outside the Duck Store alongside the other uniforms Oregon will be wearing in 2022.

Another highlight will be Oregon’s darkest theme game for the upcoming season. The Ducks’ home opener will be a blackout.

“Blackout seems very fun, and I feel like they will come up with an electric concept,” Oregon sophomore Connor Mitchell said. “Plus, it will look cool in [Autzen Stadium] if it is a night game!”

The green and yellow looks will return as usual throughout the season, highlighting the yellow against rivals Washington and Oregon State. Zero percent of voters on Instagram are most excited about Oregon’s neon yellow attire.

A similar poll on Twitter shows 57% of fans excited about the classic green. Fourteen percent are thrilled about pink, and 25% hope for a blackout beatdown of Eastern Washington.

With a new coach and offense, there will be lots to observe on the field for Ducks fans. Their team’s play will have to compete with the flashiness of the brilliant Nike-sponsored uniforms.