Breaking: Oregon’s 2023 football schedule released

Deck: Oregon to play seven of their 12 games at home in 2023.

Byline: Keiji Patterson

EUGENE – On Wednesday January 18, the Pac-12 released the 2023 college football schedule for the conference. For the first time in two years, the Oregon Ducks won’t face a former College Football Playoff team in its first two games.

The Ducks host nearby Portland State University, who went 4-7 in 2022, in their 2023 season opener.

Oregon will then travel to Lubbock, Texas, to face former Oregon starting quarterback Tyler Shough and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

In Week 3, the Ducks are back in Autzen Stadium to host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, who went 3-10 last season.

Oregon will open Pac-12 play in Week 4, when newly hired head coach Deion “Primetime” Sanders, along with transfer Travis Hunter and the new look Colorado Buffaloes come to Eugene, Oregon.

The Ducks get back on the road to face the Stanford Cardinal in Week 5. It will be led by newly hired head coach Troy Taylor, who replaced David Shaw after his 12 year tenure.

In Week 7, the rival Washington Huskies will host the Ducks in a rematch that saw Washington snap Oregon’s 23-game home winning streak in 2022.

After the Huskies face the Ducks, the Washington State Cougars look to avenge their 34-22 blown lead that resulted in an Oregon victory in 2022, when they come down to Autzen in 2023.

On October 28, the Ducks will head to Salt Lake City, Utah, to face the reigning Pac-12 champions in the Utah Utes.

Oregon will host the California Golden Bears and new look backfield of former Duck Byron Cardwell and 2022 true freshman all-american running back Jadyn Ott on November 4.

After hosting the Golden Bears, the 2022 Pac-12 runner up USC Trojans and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams come to Eugene for the first time since 2015.

In Week 12, head coach Dan Lanning will lead his squad to the desert to face former offensive coordinator and first time head coach Kenny Dillingham.

To close the regular season, the Ducks will host nearby rival Oregon State looking to avenge their 21-point blown lead in Corvallis that cost them a chance at the 2022 Pac-12 championship and possible 2022 College Football Playoff berth.

Here’s another look at Oregon football’s 2023 schedule: