After learning that senior nose guard Popo Aumavae is out for the season with a broken foot and the disappointing season opener to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Oregon football program received some uplifting news Tuesday.

The No. 1 player in Colorado, 4-star edge prospect Blake Purchase, announced his commitment to the Ducks for the 2023 season. He chose Oregon over Pac-12 foes Washington and Colorado, in addition to Notre Dame and Iowa State, where Purchase’s older brother plays.

Purchase is the 14th-ranked edge and 122nd-best prospect according to 247Sports. Listed at 6’2½” and 240 lbs, he projects as an outside backer who sets the edge and rushes the passer, similar to the role DJ Johnson plays now.

“Fits the mold of what programs are looking for from a measurables standpoint at 6-foot-2.5, 239-pounds with very good length and a frame to add weight,” 247Sports National Recruiting Expert Chris Singletary said.

As a junior, he stuffed the statsheet with 83 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. It will be interesting to see how he replicates those numbers in pursuit of another state title in his senior campaign.

With Purchase’s verbal pledge, Oregon has 18 commits in its current recruiting class, which ranks as the 13th-best in the nation, per 247Sports. The Ducks now have seven commits who play defensive line. Purchase joins the likes of Jaeden Moore, Terrance Green and recent commit Amauri Washington, among others.

Recruiting has taken a back seat as the 2022 season has just begun. However, there could be visitors and recruiting announcements as the season progresses. Watch the Oregon Ducks take on the Eastern Washington Eagles this Saturday under the Autzen lights at 5:30 p.m.