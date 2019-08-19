Oregon football finds itself, for the 11th time in the past 12 years, ranked in the Associated Press preseason poll, for the 11th time in the past 12 years.
The Ducks were ranked No. 11 in the AP preseason poll that was released Monday morning. Oregon is the highest ranked Pac-12 school among the four other schools (No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 23 Washington State and No. 25 Stanford) that were placed inside the top 25.
Oregon is slated to play three of the Pac-12 schools that were in the preseason top-25. The Ducks will open conference play on the road against No. 25 Stanford on Sept. 21. They are scheduled to play No. 13 Washington in Seattle on Oct. 19, followed by No. 23 Washington State in Eugene on Oct. 26
Oregon will open the season with its highest ranking since 2015, when they were ranked No. 7 to start the season. Oregon earned the No. 13 spot in the Amway Coaches Poll that was released Aug. 1.
Mario Cristobal and the Ducks will begin their season in a top-20 matchup against No. 16 Auburn on Aug. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here is the complete list:
Clemson
Alabama
Georgia
Oklahoma
Ohio State
LSU
Michigan
Florida
Notre Dame
Texas
Oregon
Texas A&M
Washington
Utah
Penn State
Auburn
UCF
Michigan State
Wisconsin
Iowa
Iowa State
Syracuse
Washington State
Nebraska
Stanford
