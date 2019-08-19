Rapid reaction: Oregon football leads UCLA 21-7 at halftime

Head coach Mario Cristobal instructs players during the game against UCLA on Nov. 3, 2018.

Oregon football finds itself, for the 11th time in the past 12 years, ranked in the Associated Press preseason poll, for the 11th time in the past 12 years. 

The Ducks were ranked No. 11 in the AP preseason poll that was released Monday morning. Oregon is the highest ranked Pac-12 school among the four other schools (No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 23 Washington State and No. 25 Stanford) that were placed inside the top 25. 

Oregon is slated to play three of the Pac-12 schools that were in the preseason top-25. The Ducks will open conference play on the road against No. 25 Stanford on Sept. 21. They are scheduled to play No. 13 Washington in Seattle on Oct. 19, followed by No. 23 Washington State in Eugene on Oct. 26 

Oregon will open the season with its highest ranking since 2015, when they were ranked No. 7 to start the season. Oregon earned the No. 13 spot in the Amway Coaches Poll that was released Aug. 1. 

Mario Cristobal and the Ducks will begin their season in a top-20 matchup against No. 16 Auburn on Aug. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

Here is the complete list: 

  1. Clemson

  2. Alabama 

  3. Georgia

  4. Oklahoma 

  5. Ohio State 

  6. LSU

  7. Michigan 

  8. Florida

  9. Notre Dame

  10. Texas 

  11. Oregon

  12. Texas A&M

  13. Washington

  14. Utah

  15. Penn State

  16. Auburn

  17. UCF

  18. Michigan State 

  19. Wisconsin

  20. Iowa

  21. Iowa State

  22. Syracuse

  23. Washington State

  24. Nebraska

  25. Stanford

Follow Gabriel on Twitter @gabe_ornelas

Tags

Gabriel Ornelas is the Sports editor. Previously, he was a sports reporter covering everything from football to women's beach volleyball. Ornelas is a senior from Bakersfield, California, and is pursuing a journalism degree.

As UO's independent student-run publication, the Daily Emerald covers all things Ducks, and covering the NCAA tournament is one of the most exciting opportunities for Emerald sports reporters. Any donation large or small helps support independent student journalism and provides Emerald reporters with the opportunity to cover the Ducks' shot at bringing a national title home to Eugene.
Donate