Head football coach Dan Lanning added another commit to the 2022 recruiting class on Monday afternoon in 3-star offensive tackle Kawika Rogers.
The third ranked player in the state of Hawaii pledged his commitment to the Ducks shortly after he came to Eugene for an official visit this past weekend.
The 6-foot-6 and 327-pound Rogers helped lead Kapaa High School to their first-ever state championship and was selected to play in the annual Polynesian Bowl.
Rogers pinpointed offensive line coach Adrian Klemm as the most impactful recruiter on.
“He really took me under his wing and showed me around himself,” Rogers told the Oregonian.
Lanning’s staff must have made quite the impression on Rogers and his family during his official visit.
So much of an impression that he decided to make his decision right away.
“It was incredible,” Rogers told the Oregonian. “The reason it was great was the coaching staff. They made it feel like we were all one family, real loving, welcomed me with open arms. It was a great experience.”
Rogers announcement marks the first conventional commitment for Lanning from the recruiting 2022 class as he joins transfers Bo Nix (Auburn), Christian Gonzales (Colorado) and Sam “Taki” Taimai (Washington).
Rogers joins Michael Wooten as the second offensive line commit for the Ducks in the 2022 class.