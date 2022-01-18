The No. 4 ranked recruit in Oregon, athlete Justius Lowe, chose to stay home, commiting to the Ducks on Tuesday evening.
"The biggest reason I picked Oregon is because of the coaching," Lowe told 247Sports. "With everyone that came in, they really showed me nothing but love with open arms.
A track and field phenom, the Lake Oswego senior has translated those skills into his ability to play on both sides of the ball at cornerback and wide receiver.
The 3-star athlete also held offers from Arizona State, Notre Dame and Utah. Lowe is the 833rd ranked prospect and the 55th ranked athlete in 247 Sports national recruiting composite rankings.
Lowe was previously committed to Utah until he reopened his recruitment via Twitter on Jan. 16.
Lowe’s commitment marks the second commit in as many days for head coach Dan Lanning and the 2022 recruiting class.